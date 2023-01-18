BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – First responders are on the scene of a deadly crash in Burke County.

Authorities say the incident happened right after 9:00 Wednesday morning on Story Mill Road between Corley Road and Winter Road.

According to the deputy on the scene, the crash involved an SUV with two women up front and two children in the back seat. The 24-year-old passenger was 19 weeks pregnant. Both she and the unborn child died on the scene.

The female driver who was ejected, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say the vehicle was traveling south on Story Mill Road when it crossed the center line and drove off the roadway. The two adults in the vehicle were both ejected from the vehicle. Both children were unharmed in the accident, with no injuries reported.

Georgia State Patrol is expected to investigate the crash and determine how fast the vehicle was traveling and why it crossed the center line.