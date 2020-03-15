“Bashaud Breeland Day” in Allendale postponed due to Coronavirus concerns

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — A day to help celebrate a hometown Superbowl star is postponed due to the coronavirus.

“Bashaud Breeland Day” was originally scheduled for Saturday, March 21. It will now be held Saturday, April 11.

Breeland is a 2010 graduate of Allendale-Fairfax High school. He attended Clemson University and entered the 2014 NFL draft. He signed with a number of teams before signing a one-year contract with the Kansas City Chiefs where he helped to win Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers.