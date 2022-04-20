AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)— Tuesday was opening night for the Augusta GreenJackets.

Augusta GreenJackets’ general manager, Brandon Greene, says they have been preparing for months for opening night and all the big things they have planned for this season.

Greene says the season opener typically brings in much larger crowds than usual, and Tuesday was no exception.

Baseball fans aren’t just crowding into the stadium, they’re also supporting the businesses surrounding it.

“They [business owners] are excited obviously to have an extra four or five thousand people down here every night throughout the summer. Opening before the games, during games, and post games they usually get a big crowd,” Greene said.

Hannah Bassali owns the Swank Company, and she says the decision to open a location in SRP Park was motivated by the GreenJackets relocation to North Augusta.

“We already loved the city of North Augusta and wanted to have a Swank here, but we chose SRP Park because of the GreenJackets,” Bassali said.

She says fans make a big appearance in her boutique on game nights.

“It’s just a fun feeling all around SRP Park. Everyone is happy, they’re with groups of friends, they come in and shop. A lot of times people will run in and get a last minute outfit for the game or they’ll grab a clear purse or something that they need for the game,” Bassali said.

The Augusta GreenJackets are an affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, and Greene says he thinks this season will bring more fans following the Braves World Series win.

“Every Friday is our Braves Friday. Our first one this Friday is the World Series trophy. It’ll be out here for a few hours and fans can take pictures with it,” Greene said.

In addition to the World Series trophy coming to SRP Park, Greene says Friday they will announce another big event coming up for Braves Friday.