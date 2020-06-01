Bars and clubs allowed to reopen today

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Bars and clubs are allowed to reopen in Georgia today. Locally, owners are doing their part to make sure they’re following CDC guidelines.

Second City Distilling Company will be opening on Tuesday to follow their normal operations.

You might have seen their hand sanitizer bottles around town, but they told me their ready to get back spirits.

They are only allowing half capacity. Employees will be in protective gear. They’ll have disposable menus, spaced out seating, and use plastic wear for drinks. They will even spray down the bar after each customer.

General Manager at Second City Distilling, Co., Mark Ramirez, says, “because we are agriculture, there are places that say ‘you can open, you can open your tasting room,’ and we’ve actually held off because it is a tasting room, but at the same time there is no food in here, so at the same time we are being as safe as possible.”

NewsChannel 6 also spoke to Garden City Social. They open for normal operations Thursday.

The club area there will be closed. They have sanitation stations, marked off areas at the bar to order, and cocktail service to lessen contact.

Employees will be in protective gear and there will be a cap of 100 people.

Owner of Garden City Social, Jason Netzler, says, “I’m glad that we kind of reached a point to where Governor Kemp thought it was safe enough for us to open, but we definitely wanted to wait until everybody felt comfortable coming out. With it being pushed back to mid-May, I think everybody is excited and ready to come out and have a good time in Augusta.”

They’ll be checking how many people are inside with their ID Scanning devices.