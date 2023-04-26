BARNWELL, S.C. (WJBF) – Hundreds of people could be losing their jobs in Barnwell.

Cascades has announced it’s closing its Barnwell plant where tissue paper is made.

That impacts 300 positions.

In a statement, the company says operations will help those employees relocate or search for other employment.

The plant will begin closing in July.

“Today’s announcement lays the groundwork for a simplified and sustainable production model that will better meet both our customers’ and Cascades’ long-term growth aspirations,” said President and Chief operating officer of the Tissue Group, Jean-David Tardif. “This was not an easy decision to make, but it’s the right one for the company’s future. I’d like to extend my heartfelt thanks to our employees impacted by this decision, and I hope that many of them will be able to stay with the company.”