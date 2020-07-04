Barnwell Mayor issues statement on masks and confederate monument in area

BARNWELL, S.C. (WJBF) — NewsChannel 6 is getting a better idea of how officials in the city of Barnwell wants to proceed with two items in the City, masks and a confederate monument near the center of town.

Mayor Marcus Rivera issued a statement on Facebook that said that the mask discussion continues to grow as the number of COVI-19 cases rise. He’s in favor of having to wear a mask whenever entering any public building but the city has yet to make it an ordinance.

Meanwhile, officials learned the confederate monument near the center of town belongs to Barnwell County and not the City. The mayor said quote “anything that creates divisiveness, or puts fear in some its citizens, doesn’t represent what county stands for, should not be celebrated or posted in the center of our town. I do understand that it’s history.”

It went on to say Barnwell County has a public museum and that’s where it belongs.

If you have any questions or concerns about wearing mask, contact your local elected official in your district or contact Mayor Rivera at (803) 571-7008

Questions or comments about the monument should be directed you’re asked to contact your County Councilman who represents you or County Administrator Tim Bennett at (803)541-1010.

Full Statement: