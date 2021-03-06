Barnwell mask requirement still in effect

BARNWELL, S.C. (WJBF) — Masks are required in Barnwell.

An Emergency Mask Ordinance passed on March 1. It will be in effect for 60 days beginning March 2.

All customers and employees of retail, foodservice and, public buildings within the city limits of Barnwell must wear a mask indoors “unless where an exception is allowed,” officials said.

You can see the official ordinance here.

Meanwhile, Gov. Henry McMaster recently lifted the mask mandate in restaurants and government buildings. The governor made it clear recently that municipalities can have their own local ordinances in place.