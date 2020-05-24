Barnwell County’s Administration building and Courthouse to reopen June 1

BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Barnwell County’s Administration building and Courthouse will reopen to the public on Monday, June 1 after being closed several weeks due to COVID-19.

Residents will be able to enter the Administration building and Courthouse through the 57 Wall Street entrance in Barnwell.

We’re told you’ll be able to access the Treasurer, Auditor, Assessor, Delinquent Tax, and Building Inspector, Clerk of Court, Register of Mesne Conveyance, Family Court and Probate Court. from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Certain conditions apply:

Residents are encouraged to wear face masks when entering the buildings and exercise proper distancing.

Individual offices will restrict the number of visitors allowed in the offices at any one time.

If someone is with you, have them remain in the hallway or outside the building.

Exhibiting flu or severe cold-like symptoms? Do not visit the building to conduct business in person.

Residents are encouraged to transact business with the county through online portals, telephone calls and the use of the drop box at the 57 Wall Street entrance.

Before visiting a county or Courthouse office, you’re asked to call ahead

Clerk of Court 803-541-1020

Register of Mesne Conveyance – 803-541-1020

Family Court – 803-541-1114

Probate – 803-541-1031

Treasurer – 803-541-1050

Delinquent Tax – 803-541-1048

Auditor – 803-541-1040

Assessor – 803-541-1011

Building Inspector – 803-541-1150

Business Office – 803-541-1047

Administrator/Clerk to Council – 803-541-1000

Other numbers:

Sheriff – 803-541-1052

Detention Center – 803-541-1102

Barnwell Magistrate – 803-541-1035

Williston Magistrate – 803-266-3700

Blackville Magistrate – 803-284-2765

Veterans Affairs — 803-541-1057

Voter Registration – 803-541-1060

Animal Shelter — 803-259-1656

Airport – 803-259-1090