BARNWEL COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Law enforcement and other local organizations in Barnwell County are acting as Santa’s helpers for their second-annual “Stuff A Bus” event.

“It’ll have a– these, these toys will have a big impact on the kids in our community. We have a lot of children who probably will wake up with little to nothing Christmas morning,” BCSO Administrative clerk Jacquelyn Towne said.

But with the help of the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office, local churches, businesses and other organizations, that won’t be the case this Christmas.

“Last year we blessed 250 children in and around Barnwell County and this year we are hopeful that we can do more because the need we see between our schools and our communities and our call for service– the need is greater,” BCSO Community Relations Lt. Eric Kirkland said.

But the reality behind the toy drive is why it exists in the first palace.

“It’s very difficult sometimes when we respond to calls and we get to a home and there’s no furniture; let alone a Christmas Tree and some of these children– they don’t even have clothes. So, it’s very important for me today to try to give back to some of these kids that need the help,” Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Lisa Carrigg said.

Bikes, toys, sporting goods, and even clothing garments were on the list and folks were helping Santa check it twice.

“It feels good to be a part of such a wonderful event. It makes me very proud of our community that we can all come together and provide such a large amount of toys– just random strangers doing for random people,” Towne said.

If you missed the chance to donate during Friday’s toy drive, event leaders say there’s still time.

“They can contact the Barnwell Sheriff’s Office and they can just come right to Joey Zorn Boulevard, and they could just drop it off at the sheriff’s office and we can get it to the appropriate place,” Carrig said.