Barnwell County Assessor’s Office closed due to COVID; 2 other offices now with temporarily modified operations

BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The Barnwell County Assessor’s Office is temporarily closed due to COVID-19.

The closer comes on the heels of the County Treasurer’s Office, Delinquent Tax Collector’s Office, and the Auditor’s Office temporarily closing last week also due to COVID-19.

Officials say all offices have been decontaminated.

“County officials will assess early this week when to re-open the Assessor’s Office,” officials added.

Meanwhile, the County Treasurer’s Office, Delinquent Tax Collector’s Office, and the Auditor’s Office are scheduled to reopen Monday, January 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a reduced number of staff members.

If you need help with services at the Delinquent Tax Collector’s Office you’ll be redirected to the Treasurer’s Office.

“Monday ONLY, all payments received at the Treasurer’s Office will be back-dated to prevent any vehicle taxes that were due by December 31, 2020, from being assessed a late fee,” officials said.