BARNWELL, S.C. (WJBF) – Crews responding to the scene of a fire at Hagood Avenue Baptist Church caused by an apparent lightning strike.

The strike happened shortly before 1 p.m. Friday afternoon as storms made their way through the area.

Eyewitnesses say that crews have been working to contain the fire, and the building has taken on significant damage.

As of 3 p.m., multiple fire crews from surrounding areas have responded and continue to work to contain the blaze.

