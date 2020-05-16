Barnwell Baseball Softball Association cancels season; offering refunds to those who paid registration

BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The Barnwell Baseball Softball Association has canceled its season due to COVID-19. But parents who signed up, will get a refund.

The organization will be giving full refunds to everyone that paid for player registration.

The refunds will be given over 4 days, by player’s last name, starting May 20 at Fuller Park.

The refund schedule is:

A – E: Wednesday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m.

F – J: Thursday, May 21 at 6:30 p.m.

K – R: Wednesday, May 27 at 6:30 p.m.

S – Z: Thursday, May 28 at 6:30 p.m.

You’re asked to bring a picture ID grab your refund.