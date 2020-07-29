Bank of America Partners with the Laney Museum for The HBCU Experience Exhibit

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Bank of America has partnered with The Lucy Craft Laney Museum of Black History for the upcoming showcase, “The HBCU Experience, Past, Present and Future”.

The showcase will begin August 4th until September 25th. Admission will be free! The exhibit will examine how historically black colleges and universities have shaped many iconic figures in Augusta. Free virtual and interactive components will be implemented as well.

“At Bank of America, we are continuing to identify new ways to meet the needs of our neighbors and help create lasting change,” said Ora Parish, Augusta market president for Bank of America. “Partnering with Lucy Craft Laney Museum of Black History is one of the ways we are helping to enrich our Augusta community in the area of culture and education.” Post-Civil War America saw the creation of dozens of Historically Black Colleges and Universities, or HBCUs, from Atlanta University in Atlanta to Benedict College in Columbia, South Carolina. Some HBCUs are large, like Southern University in Baton Rouge, while others have a more intimate campus setting, like Paine College in Augusta. Corey Rogers, Historian with the Laney Museum pointed out “no matter the size or geographic location of the school there is one thing that is for certain, the HBCU experience is a collegiate experience unlike any other.”

A virtual panel discussion will be held in September. The discussion will be about the history of HBCU’s and their importance in the 21st Century. The panel will be made up of various representatives from historically black colleges and universities.

The panel will be moderated by WJBF NewsChannel 6’s own Dee Griffin, who graduated from Fisk University.

If you want more information on this exhibit, please contact the museum at 706-724-3576.