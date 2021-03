BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Bamberg School District One is expected to return to a 5-day/week, face-to-instruction model at the end of March.

All students currently attending face-to-face will be expected to report to school on Fridays beginning Friday, April 2, and every Friday thereafter, according to school leaders.

We’re told the change will not affect students currently attending virtually.