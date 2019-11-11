Bamberg District One dismissing early Friday for Timberland game

BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Bamberg One will dismiss early on Friday, November 15.

The dismissal schedule will be:

Richard Carroll Elementary 12:40 p.m.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt Middle 12:50 p.m.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt High 1 p.m.

We’re told the move is due to the football team being in the playoffs and having to travel to Timberland for the game.

The game versus Timberland will be played at the stadium of Timberland High School on Gravel Hill Road in St. Stephen.

As always, a clear bag policy will be enforced.