Bamberg County’s Advertizer Herald to close

BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The Advertizer Herald of Bamberg County as well as The Santee Striper & The Holly Hill Observer will be closing.

General Manager Chasity Ayer RIce posted information on social media about the closure.

The last printed paper will print on Wednesday, September 30.

“The owners have decided to close. Printed papers will be a thing of the past very soon with all the technology of today’s world,” she said on Facebook. “We will miss all of our customers and we would like to say Thank You to the one’s who truly supported us – The Advertizer Herald staff,” the post added.

