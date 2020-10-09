Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office searches for missing woman

BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman.

Authorities say 57-year-old Greta Bessinger was last seen Thursday night at her home on Halfmoon Road in Bamberg. Bessinger has health issues and requires medication that she does not have with her.

She stands at 5’4″, weights 207, and has partially gray hair. She also has brown eyes and wears glasses.

If you see Bessinger, contact the Bamberg Sheriff’s Office at 803-245-3018 or Bamberg Dispatch at 803-245-3000.