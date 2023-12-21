BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A Bamberg County man has been arrested after being charged with attempted murder.

According to South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Jaquan Patrick Anthony Jones, 24, was charged on Tuesday, December 19th with Attempted Murder and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Violent Crime.

According to the warrant, the Bamberg City Police Department was called out on December 9th responding to a shooting on Binnicker Bridge Road.

According to authorities, the victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the head, hand, and leg.

The warrant states that the victim identifies Jones as her cousin and says Jones arrived at the residence shooting her in the face, hand, and the leg.

According to SLED, Jones has been booked at the Bamberg County Detention Center.