BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — A Bamberg County employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

We’re told the employee worked in the Bamberg County Courthouse Annex and has not had close contact with other county employees for at least a week.

All county employees were informed of the positive case.

Officials say that employees who worked in close proximity to the infected employee were tested and will self-quarantine as necessary.