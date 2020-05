BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The date for graduation at Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School is changing.

The ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 1 at Leon Maxwell Stadium.

The move is “due to the imminent chance of bad weather on Friday and Saturday,” officials said on social media.

We’re told graduation practice will be moved to 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 31.