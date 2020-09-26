Former Bamberg County Council Chairman Trent Kinard arrested by SLED for sex crimes

BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Agents with the S.C. Law Enforcement Division yesterday arrested former Bamberg County Council Chairman, Kerry Trent Kinard, in Bamberg on multiple violations of South Carolina law.

According to SLED, Kinard, 49, is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, attempted criminal sexual contact with a minor, two counts of criminal solicitation of a minor, first-degree assault and battery, and two counts of dissemination of obscene material.

Multiple affidavits shares explicit details surrounding the incidents.

Warning the details are graphic.

Between 2008-2010, the defendant engaged in sexual battery with a male juvenile victim (between the ages of 6-8) by placing his hand in the male juveniles’ pants and grabbing the male juveniles’ penis.

Between the years of 2008-2019, the defendant displayed and presented to a juvenile male pornography depicting vaginal and or anal intercourse multiple times a year.

Between 2016-2017, the defendant attempt to engage in sexual battery, attempted vaginal intercourse, with a juvenile victim who was between the ages of fourteen and sixteen.

Between 2017-2019, the defendant communicated with a juvenile male, for the purpose of persuading, inducing, and or enticing said juvenile male to engage in sexual activity with him.

On September 16, Kinard display and present to a juvenile female pornography depicting vaginal intercourse while at his home.

On September 17, 2020, the defendant touched the private parts of a juvenile female, through her clothing with lewd and lascivious intent, without consent.

The defendant knowingly communicated with a juvenile female, for the purpose of persuading, inducing, and or enticing said juvenile female to engage in sexual activity.

SLED investigated the case at the request of the Bamberg Police Department.

Kinard was booked at the Bamberg County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the Second Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Count on NewsChannel 6 to keep you updated on this developing story.