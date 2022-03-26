THOMSON, Ga. (WJBF)– A family is grieving the loss of 25-year-old Kintavious Rivers, whose body was discovered on Bill Dorn Road on March 18th. More than 100 people turned out to honor Rivers’ memory at a balloon release Friday.

Early in the search, Kintavious Rivers’ sister, Nikki Rivers, spoke with NewsChannel 6 and said their family would never stop searching for Kintavious. The search ended tragically when his body was found in Appling along Bill Dorn Road.

Nikki Rivers says she will remember her big brother as the protector of her family.

“He just had the protective instinct, that’s really the memories we have. Him being a protector,” Nikki Rivers said.

Kintavious was the second oldest of five siblings. Nikki and their mother, Sharon Rivers, say his love for the family ran deep. Every week, the Rivers family got together for Sunday dinner, where Kintavious could be found at the grill.

“The last couple Sundays haven’t been the same due to him not being there because he’s always cooking on the grill on Sundays and we always see each other everyday,” Niikki Rivers said.

Rivers was last seen February 26th on Holt Street in Thomson. Three weeks into the search, Rivers’ body was discovered in Columbia County.

“It’s like a shock feeling. Like a sad, waiting for him to come back like, ‘Y’all, I caught some fish,’ or, ‘Y’all, lets fire up the grill, what y’all got to cook on the grill.’ That’s what we’re waiting on. To hear them boots clacking on the floor,” Nikki Rivers said.

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing cause of death at this time, but tells NewsChannel 6 foul play is suspected. The GBI is helping with the investigation.

Nikki and her mother say they are still in shock of this great loss.

“Everybody loved him. For this to happen it was tragic. Unbelievable. We still haven’t wrapped our head around the fact that he’s gone. He’s not coming back,” Nikki Rivers said.