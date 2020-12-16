Baker Place Elementary student brings unloaded gun to school

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – A Baker Place Elementary School student was found with an unloaded gun Wednesday.

During a routine check, the student was found to have an unloaded gun and a gun magazine. Law enforcement officials were immediately notified.

Columbia County school district released a statement saying, “We are thankful to report that there was no indication of any threat to other students or faculty. However and as always, parents with questions or concerns may contact the school principal or the superintendent’s office”.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more information on this ongoing investigation.