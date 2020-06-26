Bailey’s Comfort Services donates scholarships to students

AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF) – The Class of 2020 didn’t have the year it was expecting, but the folks at Bailey’s Comfort Services are doing what they can to still make it special.

The Company held a contest online and four students were chosen to receive 500-dollar scholarships.

“With everything going on with COVID, a lot of the schools weren’t having their normal graduation ceremonies and our son graduated this year. So, we decided we were going to do four, five hundred dollar scholarships, one to each county,” said owner Julie Orzechowski.

Julie Orzechowski met with each student to present the scholarship and the company plans on giving the scholarship again in the future.

“We hope to have the scholarship be something that we do every year from here on out. We’re real big about giving back to our community. We’re always here. Part of our mission is to serve others and we always want to serve our customers, our community, as if we were serving the Lord,’ said Orzechowski.

