WJBF – Parents and students are now preparing for the 2023-2024 school year.

Here is a list of the Back to School Schedule:

Friday, July 21:

McCormick County

Tuesday, July 25:

Aiken County

Edgefield County

Friday, July 28:

Bamberg County

Monday, July 31:

Burke County

Hancock County

Tuesday, August 1:

Glascock County

Wednesday August 2:

Lincoln County

Saluda County

Jefferson County

Thursday, August 3:

Columbia County

McDuffie County

Greene County

Friday, August 4:

Wilkes County

Monday, August 7:

Augusta Christian

Tuesday, August 8:

Richmond County

Augusta Prep

Allendale County

Wednesday, August 16:

Episcopal Day School