Back-to-School Bash in Denmark Saturday

DENMARK, S.C. (WJBF) — A Back-to-School Bash will be held in Denmark, South Carolina this weekend.

The 3rd Annual Back-to-School Bash will take place on September 26 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. at the Denmark Gazebo. It’s being put on by The Washington Foundation. “With the COVID-19 pandemic, you have some schools resuming in-person while others are transitioning to fully digital. Either way, school supplies are still essential for students to be fully equipped. Additionally, with the pandemic, many families have been facing financial challenges, so the need [for] support in the community is higher now than before. The Bash is just our way of helping families and ensuring that students succeed this year in this unprecedented time,” CEO and Founder of Washington Foundation Moses Washington said in a news release.

NewsChannel 6 learned that the event originally started in 2017 when Washington, a 19-year old native of Denmark at the time, wanted to find a way to provide motivation to the youth of his community and combat the area’s Corridor of Shame into a “Corridor of Hope.”

“I enjoy getting to hold this event yearly because of what it means to me,” Washington said. “Many think that it is just a free school supply distribution, but to me it’s representative of so much more. For me it represents preparing youth for a brighter future, giving hope and being the light in our communities, and changing how rural towns of the South are viewed nationally.”

Organizers say 250 school supplies bags will be distributed on a “first come, first served” basis to students of Denmark, Bamberg, Blackville, and other surrounding areas. The bags will include paper, notebooks, pencils, a pencil box, pens, crayons, scissors, and glue.