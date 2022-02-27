AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The “Back to Our Roots’ event is all about celebrating black history and culture.

“It’s just to come together with the community and our culture and have a good time celebrating us and who we are,” CEO of Shea Butter Empowerment Martika Jackson said.

Organizer Martika Jackson owns SheaButter Empowerment, a brand that aims to empower the Afrocentric community and celebrate its culture.

She hopes she can inspire people at the event to do the same.

“This event is about empowering our community to love ourselves,” Jackson said.

The event featured multiple booths from black owned businesses in the community.

“I hand make everything you see here except for the wooden boxes of course,” Owner of Keesha’s Customs Keesha Robinson said.

Many showcased their handmade products.

“I get to show off my artwork and I get to bring some positivity to people’s lives,” Robinson said.

Robinson said the day was an opportunity to share her work and celebrate black history.

“It’s not just one month of the year. Its every day. To me we should celebrate it every day of the year,” Robinson said.

The event also featured a motivational guest speaker and a chance to register to vote.