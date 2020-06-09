Back to business in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The latest report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows employers added 2.5 million jobs in May.

The healing process is beginning in the All-America City. Many people in Aiken who run for-profit or non-profit businesses are excited.

“It’s steadily getting better. It’s taken a while,” said Martha Wise, Owner of White Rose Eclectics.

Amy Patheja with Return Engagement said, “Our small businesses need to be supported within the community. We need to support each other. We encourage people when they come into our stores to go visit other stores here in the community. Just so they can stay busy also because when they close it hurts us too.”

“The more all of us are open the more it helps. If you just got a few here and there, it’s just not the same feel. I think we’re finally getting where everybody’s open and most of them are open regular hours now,” added Wise.

Wise received a loan from the Small Business Administration to help her business.

She said, “And I applied for the federal forgivable loan and received some money on that. Those are the only two. I didn’t apply for the PPP loan.”

While businesses get back into the swing of things, so are people at the Aiken Center for the Arts. Classes restarted Monday.

Caroline Gwinn, the Executive Director said, “We also had some virtual classes. That was interesting. It’s hard to do art from afar.”

As businesses reopen it will not be business as usual – they are abiding by social distancing and cleaning guidelines.

“We have definite regulations. We wipe things down and we’re washing our hands. We’re taking care of ourselves so we can take care of them,” said Patheja.

Gwinn added, “We just reorganized our space. We have individual workspaces now that are separated apart and just following guidelines to keep people safe. And still, be able to gather and create art.”

Summer camps at the Aiken Center for the Arts are going to start June 15.