LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WJBF) – Back Paddle Brewing is known for music, food, an inviting atmosphere, and now they can add video games to list as well.

On Saturday, December 10th, at 12 p.m., Back Paddle Brewing will host its first ever “Back Paddle 500.”

Contestants will be playing Mario Kart on the Nintendo Switch, and prizes will be given to the top 3 winners.

“We’re always striving to do something different down at Back Paddle. As everyone knows Back Paddle Brewing is something of a destination, you generally have to have a plan to why you’re going out there. So we try to come out with different things we haven’t seen done in the area,” said Owner, Kyle, McCloud.

Back Paddle Brewing is hoping gamers and non gamers will come out and have fun at the event.

“It’s one of the platforms, and one of the games that’s easy to get a group together. No matter what level we set it at as far as the rules go. Anyone can grab that Nintendo Switch remote and play Mario Kart,” said McCloud.

Registration begins at noon, racing starts at 1 p.m. There’s a $20 buy in, and if you’re over 21, you get your first beer free with that.