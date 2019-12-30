Baby Jesus stolen from a local church’s nativity scene

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – A manger in a nativity scene outside Old Saint Mary’s Help of Christians Catholic Church is empty.

Authorities with the Aiken Department of Public Safety are investigating the theft of baby Jesus

People who work at Fox Shoe Repair across from the church said, “It goes beyond comprehension for me. People with nothing better to do on their time.”

Brenda Fox said, “You would think people riding along could enjoy something like that and somebody steals it. Stealing it for the heck of it probably, they’re wrong. There’s a special place for somebody like that.”

The suspect(s) are still on the loose.

Members from St. Mary Help of Christians Church declined to go on camera for an interview but members and law enforcement say surveillance video shows three suspects. Two young men and a young woman. The theft happened around 7:30 on December 28th.

If you have any information call Aiken Public Safety at (803) 642-7620 or St. Mary Help of Christians Church at (803) 649-4777.