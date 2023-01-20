AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – If you’re planning to travel on Azalea Drive on Monday, you will need to find an alternative route.

According to an official release from the city of Augusta, Azalea Drive will be closed to through traffic between Washington Road and Apricot Lane (directly across the street from the Augusta National Golf Club) on Monday, January 23rd from 7 A.M. to 5 P.M.

Authorities say that the road closure is due to repairs, but water service in the area will not be interrupted.

Traffic officials say that drivers who travel in this area should be aware of the detour signs that will be in place and will need to travel with caution.