Avoiding the dentist during the pandemic could be harmful to your overall health

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – People who fear going to the dentist during the pandemic will be happy to know that local offices work hard each day to ensure the process of protecting your teeth remains safe.

A lot of dentist offices in the CSRA have eliminated their waiting rooms. One Smile Away is one of those places. And even though you want to come and get those pearly whites taken care of, you still need to wear a mask.

“It can be very dangerous, especially with people with certain gum diseases or underline health conditions,” said Dr. Tyjuan Williams, a dentist with One Smile Away. “It’s very important that you come to the dentist.”

Have no fear. “Tooth” be told, local dentist Dr. Williams loves his patients enough to ensure they have clean and healthy teeth and are free from COVID-19. He told us it’s safe to make that appointment and come in because it could prevent other medical problems.

“A lot of people don’t understand that dentists are some of the first ones who see things in the oral cavity that translate to systemic or overall conditions that could lead to a downward spiral in your overall health,” Dr. Williams said.

Also, Dr. Williams said his office traditionally follows practices that keep transmission down. Now, his staff has increased those methods. Everyone must wear a mask inside and social distance.

“We implemented a lot of things that keep the air circulation in the office filtered and refreshed on a daily basis,” he said. “We increased our disinfecting, we increased our sanitation and sterilization.”

Summerville Dentistry said it’s the same process there; full PPE and screening employees and patients each day.

“There are no documented cases nationwide of anyone contracting COVID in a dental office,” said Rhonda Becton, a Registered Dental Hygienist with Summerville Dentistry.

Becton said dental staff is used to wearing masks. Now, they wear N-95 and surgical masks all the time. Patients do too.

“Once they are in the operatory for their care, their mask is removed then because we keep our masks and our PPE on. Their clinician is the only one they come in contact with while they’re being treated,” Becton said.

Bottom line, Becton said dental disease is serious and something small can become large.