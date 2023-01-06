EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Former two-term Mayor of Johnston Terrence Culbreath died from a massive heart attack, autopsy results show.

According to the Edgefield County Coroner’s Office, evidence gathered showed 39-year-old Culbreath had a long history of heart disease. At least one test is still pending, but the coroner’s office was able to conclude that Culbreath’s death was natural.

Culbreath died on December 4, 2022. In addition to his two terms as mayor, he served two terms as councilmember.

Culbreath, a graduate of Strom Thurmond High School, was the youngest mayor in Johnston history at the age of 31. He made state history as the youngest two-term mayor to ever lead a single South Carolina municipality.

Culbreath served as the political director for Sen. Cory Booker’s 2020 Presidential Campaign in South Carolina. Booker said in a TikTok video shortly after Culbreath’s death that he was a “heroic leader” that “didn’t tell how great he was but made you feel great, that didn’t lift to elevate himself but was focused on lifting and elevating others.”