NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — Students in two Georgia counties posted threats promoting gun violence, and a local sheriff said he believes it could be a social media challenge.

In one week three separate social media posts went up where students displayed gun violence against two CSRA schools. In Glascock County, Sheriff Jeremy Kelley told NewsChannel 6 there were two Snapchat posts showing students with firearms and the hashtag schoolday.

“Both were charged with Terroristic Threats and Acts and they are both charged as juveniles,” Sheriff Kelley said.

He added the children are both boys, ages 15 and 12. Both are also waiting to appear in court.

In Columbia County, authorities said a 13-year-old put up a social media post threatening gun violence against the school. That student awaits charges while being evaluated in a hospital.

“Safety is a top priority for students and staff and threats of any nature will not be tolerated. The Columbia County School District encourages parents to speak with their children about the severity of the consequences surrounding threats, even if they are made in a joking manner. In the event of any violation of the law, responsible parties may be subject to arrest and criminal prosecution, among other serious consequences. In addition to legal action, students found to be in violation of the Code of Conduct, will also be held accountable. This could include, but is not limited to removal from participation in extra-curricular activities and school events, in or out of school suspension, attendance in the Columbia County Alternative School, and/or expulsion, as outlined in the school district Code of Conduct.” CCBOE

With these back to back events, law enforcement is calling on kids to stop.

Sheriff Kelley said, “These are not things that kids need to participate in, whether it’s a TikTok challenge or a Snapchat challenge or any type of social media challenge. They do not need to participate in them.”

But one South Carolina manufacturer is already one step ahead. School Safety Solution creates classroom security products in the event a school shooter turns up.

Rian True, School Safety Solution Owner and President said, “Full blackout curtains that are quick deploy and basically when someone goes by and they check a door and it’s locked and also they cannot see inside, they tend, the idea would be that they tend to move on.”

The company already placed more than 200,000 of these Hideaway Helper Lockdown Shades in schools across the country, including in South Aiken and Grovetown schools.

“It’s very surprising that one of the skill sets this company possesses is needed to protect the most innocent. It’s terrible that it even has to be that way,” True added.

True said those are inexpensive, costing as low as $15.