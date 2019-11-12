NEW VIDEO Authorities searching for suspects in burglary on Wildwood Road in Aiken County. If you know anything, call police. Credit: Aiken County Sheriff's Office/home owner Posted by Shawn Cabbagestalk WJBF on Tuesday, November 12, 2019

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office searching for three people who broke into a home in Aiken County and stole an expensive piece of electronics.

On Saturday, November 2 at around 6:30 p.m., three suspects broke into a home on Wildwood Road in Aiken.

The suspects, an African-American male, and two African-American females entered the home, searched it, and took away a large flat-screen television. ‘

The male suspect in the video is wearing a light color jean jacket with dark in color blue jeans appears to be approximately 5’10”-6’0” tall, medium complexion and slim build.

The two female suspects appear to be approximately 5’5”-5’6” tall, dark complexion and wearing dark clothing.

If you have any information, contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811 or Midlands Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.