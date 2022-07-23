Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 35-year-old Mariela Beatriz Truitt.

Truitt was last seen at 2935 Hummingbird Lane on July 22nd wearing black spandex pants and black tank top shirt.

Mariela Truitt may have suicidal tendencies and information was provided that subject may rent a motel room at an unknown location.

If you have any information concerning Mariela Truitt, please contact any On-Duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.