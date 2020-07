WILLISTON, S.C. (WJBF) — Authorities are searching for a missing person in Williston.

Richard Parnell was last seen in the Lake Drive area of Williston, SC. “He has been reported as missing and has health issues,” officials said.

He has a white in color Mazda 3 with SC tag #SQR415.

If you have any information, contact the Williston Police Department at (803) 266-7011.