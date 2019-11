RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking to gain more information about a burglary that happened recently.

The person in the picture is wanted for questioning in reference to a burglary that took place on Saturday, November 16 at The Super Express on Gordon Highway.

If you have any information on who this may be, contact Inv. Joshua Evans or any on-call Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1085 or (706) 821-1020.