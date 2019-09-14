Authorities searching for fourth suspect in connection with disturbance at South Aiken HS

CSRA News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Markael Khail Forrest, 22, of Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Authorities in Aiken, South Carolina are searching for the fourth person connected with a disturbance at South Aiken High School on Tuesday, September 10.

Markael Khail Forrest, 22, of Aiken is facing charges of unlawful carrying of a pistol, carrying a weapon on school property, and disturbing schools.

“Forrest has been identified as the individual shown in a previously released image holding a pistol in his hand, during the disturbance in the South Aiken
senior parking lot the afternoon of September 10th,” officials said in a news release.

He should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information, you can submit your tip anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story