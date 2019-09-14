Authorities searching for fourth suspect in connection with disturbance at South Aiken HS

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Authorities in Aiken, South Carolina are searching for the fourth person connected with a disturbance at South Aiken High School on Tuesday, September 10.

Markael Khail Forrest, 22, of Aiken is facing charges of unlawful carrying of a pistol, carrying a weapon on school property, and disturbing schools.

“Forrest has been identified as the individual shown in a previously released image holding a pistol in his hand, during the disturbance in the South Aiken

senior parking lot the afternoon of September 10th,” officials said in a news release.

He should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information, you can submit your tip anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.