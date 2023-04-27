AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Authorities are searching for a missing person in Augusta.

Investigators say 31-year-old Marquez Spear was last seen on Thursday, April 27, at about 7:42 P.M. He was leaving Antebellum Drive on foot in an unknown direction.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt with “Augusta University” written on the front, blue/black plaid pajamas, and black/white shoes.

We’re told he’s non-verbal autistic.

If you have any information, contact Augusta Dispatch at (706) 821-1080 or any Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1080 or 821-1020.