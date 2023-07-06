BARNWELL, S.C. (WJBF) — The Barnwell Police Department is searching for a missing person.

Investigators say Vandi Bradley was last seen by her family members leaving her home in Barnwell.

She is approximately 5’01” in height and weighs approximately 100 lbs. She was last seen wearing some black leggings, a white t-shirt, black slides, and a multi-colored bonnet on her head.

She has small brownish-colored dreadlocks in her hair. We’re told she has known medical conditions.

Vandi Bradley

If you have any information on where she may be, contact the Barnwell Police Department at 803-259-1838 or the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office at 803-541-1080.