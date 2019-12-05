Authorities search for a murder suspect in Burke County

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) — Authorities in Burke County are hitting the streets to find a murder suspect.

“We have gotten some leads from the community,” said Sheriff Alfonzo Williams. “We have run down those leads. We are running out of leads; this is something that should be done in every violent crime case.”

17-year-old Tacorey Brigham was shot and killed at the Magnolia Acres Apartments the day before Thanksgiving. Investigators from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office and Waynesboro Police Department are going door-to-door in the area looking for clues.

“These folks have to live with one another,” said Williams. “They have to see each other at Walmart or the grocery store, or church, and they may not feel comfortable talking. We knock on the door, we get in the house and start talking to them, and maybe they will come forward. Maybe they will tell us something they won’t say out in the open.”

Police say the shooting is not only hurting the family of the teenager. The community is suffering, as well.

“This is a young man, 17-years-old, and he hasn’t lived his life yet,” explained the Chief Deputy, Waynesboro Police Department Willie Burley. This makes a significant impact on everyone here.”

Both agencies hope that some piece of information will lead to an arrest of Tacorey Brigham’s killer.

“We have a lot of caring people that care about each other and the community,” said Burley. “That’s why I said someone seen something or know something. We can say it 1,000 times, someone please step up to the plate.”

“It takes all of us,” explained Williams. “We need the religious community; we need men, mentors, and fathers to step and take responsibility for their boys. We need all the help we can get.”

A $2,000 reward is now being offered in the connection to the murder. If you know anything, call the Burke County Sheriff’s office or the Waynesboro Police Department.

