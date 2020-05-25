Authorities respond to a bomb threat made by man with ‘one front tooth’ at South Augusta Walgreens

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call for a bomb threat at the Walgreens on the 3200 block of Peach Orchard Road around 8 p.m.

Authorities were told that a man, who appeared to be in his 40s, told the manager of the store that another man gave him a pipe, said it was a bomb and for him to get rid of it.

The man who spoke with the manager is described as having a sunken face, possibly homeless with low cut sandy brown hair, and one front tooth.

The man described above then put the pipe in the trash can at the entrance of the store and walked south on Peach Orchard Road.

Authorities report no bombs or explosive devices were located and the scene has been cleared.