Authorities offering reward in connection with shooting death of Barnwell County man

BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office is offering a cash reward for any information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of a person or people responsible for the murder of Stephen Braxton.

Officials say Braxton was murdered on March 23, 2020, in Elko, S.C. “Mr. Braxton died from a gunshot wound. His death is being investigated as a homicide,” Barnwell County Coroner Lloyd Ward said following the incident.

If you have any information, please call the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office at 803-541-1078 or Investigator Matt Davis at 803-300-8210.