Authorities investigating school shooting threat in McDuffie County

Thomson, GA (WJBF) – WJBF reached out to McDuffie County in regards to a school shooting threat.

McDuffie County Superintendent Dr. Mychele Rhodes confirmed the threat. She sent a press release saying “Throughout the morning system officials have been working with local authorities and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to ensure the safety of our students and staff.”

According to the press release, the social media post was written a year ago and recirculated again Sunday. The threat will be treated as a credible and current threat.

If students, parents, or staff members have any information regarding the shooting threat, please contact system officials immediately at 706-214-3538.