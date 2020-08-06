Authorities investigating possible shots fired in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — NewsChannel 6 received a number of messages about police response at Aiken’s Colony Woods Apartments on Laurens Street.

Capt. Marty Sawyer with the Aiken Department of Public Safety told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk that the response was following a call for shots fired.

Authorities responded to the apartment complex just after 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon. When they arrived, officers heard what appeared to be more shots being fired.

Police then blocked off the entrance to the complex, Capt. Sawyer added.

No injuries were reported and suspect information was not available.