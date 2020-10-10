Authorities investigating deadly hit-and-run in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — One person is dead after being hit by a car in Aiken County.

Authorities say just before 11 p.m. Friday, October 9 in the 1400 block of Edgefield Hwy, 48-year-old Irma V. Soto, along with her fiance were moving an item out of the road that fallen off their truck.

A car struck Soto and continued without stopping.

She sustained blunt force injuries and died at the scene, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.

An autopsy will be performed in Newbery.

Meanwhile, if you have any information, contact authorities.