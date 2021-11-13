Authorities investigate two fatal crashes in CSRA Friday

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ga./BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Two fatal crashes are under investigation in the CSRA.

In Jefferson County, a crash took place just after 7 p.m. on Friday, November 13. The incident happened on Highway 17 North near Old Quaker Road, authorities said. One person died and another was transported to the hospital, they added.

In Barnwell County, one person died and one was transported to the hospital following a crash there. The crash happened just before 7 p.m. on Friday, November 13 on SC 3 near Gardenia Road.

Two vehicles were involved.

We’re working to learn the victim’s identity in both crashes.

