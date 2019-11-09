Authorities in area of Saddlebrook Drive; possibility looking for wanted suspect

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Authorities are in the area of Saddlebrook Drive in Augusta.

Details are limited but Richmond County Dispatch officials say authorities are searching for a wanted person in the 2200 block of Chaps Lane.

A viewer sent pictures in NewsChannel 6 showing several officials at the scene.

The viewer said that a possible shooting took place.

We’ve reached out to officials with the Richmond County Sherriff’s Office to learn more details — including the individual authorities are searching for and if a shooting, in fact, took place.

We’re waiting to hear back.

Authorities arrived to the scene area early Saturday morning.

Count on NewsChannel 6 to keep you updated on this developing story.