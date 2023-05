Update, 5/29/23 – Authorities report both Emily Wallace and Karma Butler have been found in Myrtle Beach.

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — Authorities are searching for two missing teenagers.

Emily Wallace, 16, was last seen on Barefield Drive at around noon Saturday.

She may be headed to Myrtle Beach with 17-year-old Karma Butler. She’s reported missing from Burke County.

They may be traveling south on I-95 in a 2003 Nissan Altima.

Call authorities if you know anything.